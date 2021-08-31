Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that its counter-terrorism forces acted on a tip-off and killed 11 terrorists belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group at Mastung province in Balochistan, according to a report by news agency PTI.

An official familiar with the developments told PTI that the terrorists were first asked to surrender but they opened fire at the counter-terrorism personnel, prompting them to retaliate.

Pakistan ready for any eventuality: Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa assured Pakistan’s parliamentarians on Monday that Pakistan’s borders are secure and the forces are ready to face any situation evolving in Afghanistan. “Due to our timely steps for western zone border management, today despite challenges Pakistan’s borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation,” Bajwa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.