Home / World News / Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report
world news

Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report

An official familiar with the developments told news agencies that the terrorists were first asked to surrender but they opened fire at the counter-terrorism personnel, prompting them to retaliate.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Pakistani army soldier mans a position at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Big Ben post in Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province(AFP)

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that its counter-terrorism forces acted on a tip-off and killed 11 terrorists belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group at Mastung province in Balochistan, according to a report by news agency PTI.

An official familiar with the developments told PTI that the terrorists were first asked to surrender but they opened fire at the counter-terrorism personnel, prompting them to retaliate.

Pakistan ready for any eventuality: Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa assured Pakistan’s parliamentarians on Monday that Pakistan’s borders are secure and the forces are ready to face any situation evolving in Afghanistan. “Due to our timely steps for western zone border management, today despite challenges Pakistan’s borders are secure and we are prepared to meet any situation,” Bajwa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Topics
islamic state khorasan province islamic state
