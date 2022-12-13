Pakistan court adjourns ex-PM Imran Khan’s disqualification case

A Pakistani high court adjourned the case by former prime minister Imran Khan that contests his disqualification as a lawmaker.

Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case has been adjourned until Dec. 20 by Islamabad High Court, Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said by phone. Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the former cricket star in October for hiding money earned from selling state gifts received in overseas trips. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON