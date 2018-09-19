Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan court orders release of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter

A court in Pakistan on Monday ordered the release of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and suspended their jail sentence in a corruption case, local media reported.

Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Nawaz Sharif (right), former Pakistani Prime Minister, gestures to supporters as his daughter Maryam Nawaz looks on during their party's workers convention in Islamabad on June 4, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)

A top Pakistani court suspended on Wednesday the jail sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case, according to media reports.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad high court heard the petitions filed by former Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar challenging their conviction related to the purchase of luxury flats in London, Geo News reported.

Justice Athar Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to them by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties case.

Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs 5 lakh each.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 15:47 IST

