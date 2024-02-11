Pakistan election results: Imran Khan scores 100 sans a ‘bat’, PTI to hold protest amid Nawaz Sharif's key meet

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday claimed that President Arif Alvi would invite the PTI to form the government as they had secured a majority in the National Assembly, local media reports claimed. Supporters of Imran Khan’s PTI in Karachi on Saturday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Amid the delay in the publication of Pakistan's election results, the PTI has given a call for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats.

Gohar Khan, the chairman of Imran Khan's PTI party who also acts as the former prime minister's lawyer, called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate. At a press conference, Gohar Khan said if complete results of the elections were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday outside government offices returning election results around the country. Follow Live Updates on Pakistan election results 2024

Pakistan of 241 million people voted on February 8 in the general elections, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.

Both Imran Khan and his political rival and former PM Nawaz Sharif, declared victory on Friday, increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when swift policy action is needed to address multiple challenges.

Some reports claimed that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are strongly pursuing paths to establish governments in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan. Both parties are proceeding cautiously, guarding their strategies while delicately negotiating the contours of a potential power-sharing arrangement. On Sunday, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to convene significant meetings in Lahore and Islamabad to deliberate on the specifics of their proposed coalition, reported Dawn.

