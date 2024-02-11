Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Imran Khan's PTI to hold nationwide protests today

Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Counting of vote continues for Pakistan's 12th general elections, held on February 8, with the latest results showing that candidates backed by cricketer-turned-politician and jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have, till now, won 93 out of 266 National Assembly seats for which polling was conducted. Supporters of imprisoned Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's and Jamaat-e-Islami party chant slogans during a protest against the delaying result of parliamentary election by Pakistan Election Commission, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

PTI was denied its election symbol, the bat, by the country's Election Commission, and, therefore, it could not contest the polls. Instead, it was forced to field its candidates as independents.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of brothers and former PMs Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, has won 73 seats till now, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of late ex-premiers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter, Benazir Bhutto, and headed by the latter's son, Bilawal, has bagged 54 seats.

Results for 256 seats have been announced till now.

With no clear victor in sight, the PML-N and PPP held discussions on government formation, but no final decision has been reached.

There have been allegations of large-scale rigging and the US, UK, and European Union have criticised the election process. Pakistan, however, has denied their charge.