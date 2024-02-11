 Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Imran Khan's PTI to hold nationwide protests today | Hindustan Times
Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Imran Khan's PTI to hold nationwide protests today
Live

Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Imran Khan's PTI to hold nationwide protests today

Feb 11, 2024 06:29 AM IST
Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: The nuclear-armed nation held its 12th general elections on February 8.

Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Counting of vote continues for Pakistan's 12th general elections, held on February 8, with the latest results showing that candidates backed by cricketer-turned-politician and jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have, till now, won 93 out of 266 National Assembly seats for which polling was conducted.

Supporters of imprisoned Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's and Jamaat-e-Islami party chant slogans during a protest against the delaying result of parliamentary election by Pakistan Election Commission, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Supporters of imprisoned Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's and Jamaat-e-Islami party chant slogans during a protest against the delaying result of parliamentary election by Pakistan Election Commission, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

PTI was denied its election symbol, the bat, by the country's Election Commission, and, therefore, it could not contest the polls. Instead, it was forced to field its candidates as independents.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of brothers and former PMs Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, has won 73 seats till now, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of late ex-premiers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter, Benazir Bhutto, and headed by the latter's son, Bilawal, has bagged 54 seats.

Results for 256 seats have been announced till now.

With no clear victor in sight, the PML-N and PPP held discussions on government formation, but no final decision has been reached.

There have been allegations of large-scale rigging and the US, UK, and European Union have criticised the election process. Pakistan, however, has denied their charge.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2024 06:29 AM IST

    Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: Three independents join Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

    Three newly-elected independent candidates – Barrister Aqeel, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Mian Khan Bugti – have joined the PML-N. They won from NA-54, 48, and 253, respectively.

  • Feb 11, 2024 06:05 AM IST

    Pakistan election results 2024 LIVE: PTI to protest amid delay in results

    The party, which was forced to field its candidates as independents after the poll body did not allow it to use its bat symbol, has called for 'peaceful protests' across the country at 2 pm to protect the ‘sanctity of the vote.’

    PTI-backed independent candidates have also started moving high courts, alleging rigged poll counts.

Topics
pakistan imran khan nawaz sharif bilawal bhutto zardari + 2 more
