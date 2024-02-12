Pakistan election results: PML-N in alliance talks with PPP, MQM-P; Nawaz Sharif could be PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders began discussing the terms of an alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan to carve out a formula for the formation of a government, The Express Tribune reported. The PML-N would take the post of prime minister, and the posts of the president and National Assembly speaker will be set aside for its partners if an alliance is agreed upon. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C). (AFP/File)

The release of results commenced nearly 12 hours after the conclusion of polling for both national and provincial assemblies on Thursday. The electoral process was overshadowed by instances of violence perpetrated by armed factions and Pakistan faced significant backlash due to the controversial suspension of mobile phone services, leading to accusations of “political engineering”.

Analysts suggest that the military favours three-time former PM Nawaz Sharif over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to assume power. However, Khan loyalists, running as independents, defied expectations by thriving and winning the most seats. Leaders from Khan's party hailed it as a triumph for democracy, signalling the people's demand for change.

Here are the top updates of the Pakistan elections: