Pakistan elections 2024: Imran Khan's PTI rules out alliance with Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said that it will not form an alliance with Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as it is in a position to form a government on its own. Pakistan Elections 2024: Campaign posters from political parties are displayed on a street in Karachi, Pakistan.(AP)

What results so far show?

This comes after independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party won 55 out of the 139 National Assembly seats in results announced by the election commission so far. The PML-N has bagged 43 seats. To secure a simple majority out of the total 336 seats, 169 seats are needed.

What PTI party said on alliance with Nawaz Sharif?

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said as per Geo News, "We are not in contact with PPP or PML-N. Claiming that his party will win 150 seats and would be able to form the government, he said, “We are not intending to form a coalition government with PPP and PML-N. We will form the government at the Centre and Punjab.”

PTI has a clear lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form a government there as well, he said, asserting, “PTI will remain in Parliament and will play its role.”

What PTI party said on horse trading of independents?

Asked if independent candidates will support him, he said that they would not join any party against party directives after PML-N leader Ishaq Dar claimed that independent candidates, who have won, are in contact with his party.

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," he said. Ishaq Dar said as per Geo News that PML-N cannot force anyone to join the party but they are being contacted by candidates who are willing to join their party.