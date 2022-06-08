Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
To fix energy crisis, Pak shortens work week, bans weddings after 10pm. Check other steps

Surging energy (and food and fuel) prices and blackouts are a test for the Shehbaz Sharif administration that assumed office in April, after the Imran Khan-led government lost a trust vote.
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Pakistan is fighting an energy crisis and its people have experienced hours-long power cuts over the past month. More than one factor has been seen as contributing to the current situation – including soaring global fuel prices, local currency hitting record lows (against the dollar), and rising temperature leading to increasing power demand – and forcing the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration to take energy-saving measures to help the country.

Here's a lowdown of steps taken to help Pak out of the power crisis:

> Pakistan has ended its six-day work-week for government employees, Bloomberg said. The decision to work a sixth day - Saturday - was taken by prime minister Sherif to increase productivity but has backfired as it struggles to deal with the increased electricity and fuel demands.

> In addition, purchase of new vehicles and appliances - like air conditioners - by government officials and agencies will be stopped. Amount of fuel allocated to government offices will be cut by 40% and overseas trips will be halted. The government hopes to lower government offices' energy consumption by 10 per cent with these measures alone.

> The government is also exploring making Friday a mandatory work-from-home day for its employees.

> Discussions are being carried out with provincial authorities to switch off street lights on alternate days.

> In another move, wedding functions in capital Islamabad will be banned after 10pm, news agency PTI said citing local media. Violation of this rule - a notification has yet to be issued, though - will attract a penalty, reports said. Local media also said only one dish would be allowed.

The nation is bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch prompted by rebounding post-pandemic demand and a squeeze on fuel supply as many nations shun Russian fuel exports because of that country’s war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

