Homes inundated, power cut as rain breaks 20-year record in Pakistan's Lahore: Report

Monsoon rains played havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as the city received a maximum rain of 238 millimetres, breaking the record of the last 20 years, The Dawn reported.In the second largest city of Pakistan, several areas including Tajpura (238 mm), Lahore airport (219 mm), Mughalpura SDO office (174 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (159 mm) and others received over 150 millimetres of rainfall, the website reported. Several areas suffered power cuts due to faults in transformer.In Islampura area, the roof of a house collapsed resulting in injuries to two people, The News reported. Most of the areas remained without electricity and water for hours. Several roads and streets turned into lakes with water gushing out of them, the website reported.The rainwater also accumulated in the nursing hostel and the blood bank of the city's general hospital, causing inconvenience to the patients and their families. The roofs of gynaecology block and the operation theatre began to leak with rainwater.

People pick vegetables from water at a flooded market place after heavy rainfall in Lahore. (AFP)

Rainwater entered the homes located in low-lying areas of the city, while roads were submerged thereby disrupting the flow of traffic. The civic authorities including the Water and Sanitation Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company said the staff was active and the emergency camps were working while the disposal station was clearing water from low-lying areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that rain would continue till next Monday, The News report said. The MeT office warned that heavy rain may trigger flood in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Nowshera till July 23, Dawn reported.

