Pakistan floods: Around 1 lakh people evacuated from inundated villages

Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province, an emergency services representative said on Wednesday.

Floods in Pakistan(AFP/Representational image)

"We have rescued 100,000 people and transferred them to safer places," Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, told AFP.

