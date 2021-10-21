Pakistan foreign minister visits Afghanistan in first trip following Taliban’s takeover, discusses bilateral issues

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived at Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Thursday, in his first trip to the country after the hardline Taliban group took over the reigns. Qureshi was accompanied by the ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to meet with Taliban officials of Afghanistan's interim government, news agency PTI reported.

As part of the visit, Qureshi met with the interim Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hasan Akhund, deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi and the interim foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two sides discussed “various aspects” of matters concerning mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in trade and economic departments, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi welcomed the Pakistan delegation in Kabul. “The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas,” news agency PTI reported citing the Pakistan foreign office.

Further, Qureshi will also share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability, the foreign office said. Pakistan also highlighted that the country has always stood by Afghanistan and kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under Covid protocols, the PTI report also showed.

The meeting came a day after the international meeting hosted by Russia and attended by the Taliban. During the meeting Russia said that the country recognised the “efforts” of the Taliban to “stabilise” the volatile situation in Afghanistan. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during his address to the meeting, said, “A new administration is in power now.We note their efforts to stabilise the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus,” news agency AFP reported.

Russia expressed concerns over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and also called for more humanitarian aid and the assistance of the international community to the war-torn nation. Afghanistan’s deputy PM led the Taliban delegation during the conference. Earlier the militant group has also met with the US and the European Union.

(With PTI inputs)

