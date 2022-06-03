Pakistan govt’s fuel price hike move challenged in Lahore HC: Report

The Pakistan government's decision to announce a hike in fuel prices has been challenged in the Lahore high court, news agency ANI reported citing local media.

A report by ARY news said an advocate named Azhar Siddique filed a petition stating that the government increased the prices of petroleum products which would further impact inflation.

Siddique said the government did not take the cabinet's approval regarding the hike in prices. The advocate pleaded with the high court to declare the hike void.

The ARY news report further said the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were made respondents in the case.

On Thursday, finance minister Miftah Ismail said the price was hiked by ₹30 per litre. The government ceded to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and removed fuel subsidies, and increased the price, the minister said.

With the government's announcement of the hike, the new price of petrol is set at 209.86 PKR (Pakistani Rupees), diesel at 204.15 PKR, and kerosene oil at 181.56 PKR.

This is the second such increase within two weeks. Previously, the government had increased the price of petrol by ₹30 per litre on May 26, the report added.

On Thursday, protests broke out in Karachi against the latest fuel price hike and attacked a petrol pump near the Purani Sabzi Mandi. They pelted stones and vandalised the station.

A protest was also held at the Nagan Chowrangi. On the other hand, people in Larkana city set fire to tires at the Jinnah Bagh Chowk.

