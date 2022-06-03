Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan govt’s fuel price hike move challenged in Lahore HC: Report
world news

Pakistan govt’s fuel price hike move challenged in Lahore HC: Report

On Thursday, finance minister Miftah Ismail said the price was hiked by ₹30 per litre. The government ceded to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and removed fuel subsidies, and increased the price, the minister said.
People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi, on June 2, 2022. (Reuters photo)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:59 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Pakistan government's decision to announce a hike in fuel prices has been challenged in the Lahore high court, news agency ANI reported citing local media.

A report by ARY news said an advocate named Azhar Siddique filed a petition stating that the government increased the prices of petroleum products which would further impact inflation.

Siddique said the government did not take the cabinet's approval regarding the hike in prices. The advocate pleaded with the high court to declare the hike void.

The ARY news report further said the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were made respondents in the case.

Also Read| Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit

On Thursday, finance minister Miftah Ismail said the price was hiked by 30 per litre. The government ceded to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and removed fuel subsidies, and increased the price, the minister said.

With the government's announcement of the hike, the new price of petrol is set at 209.86 PKR (Pakistani Rupees), diesel at 204.15 PKR, and kerosene oil at 181.56 PKR.

RELATED STORIES

This is the second such increase within two weeks. Previously, the government had increased the price of petrol by 30 per litre on May 26, the report added.

On Thursday, protests broke out in Karachi against the latest fuel price hike and attacked a petrol pump near the Purani Sabzi Mandi. They pelted stones and vandalised the station.

A protest was also held at the Nagan Chowrangi. On the other hand, people in Larkana city set fire to tires at the Jinnah Bagh Chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP