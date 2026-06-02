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Pakistan's Islamabad orders markets to shut by 8 pm amid energy crisis due to US-Iran war

The conflict has increased pressure on fuel-importing countries across Asia. Higher energy prices are driving up inflation and straining external finances.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 10:59 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, has introduced revised operating hours for businesses, requiring them to shut by 8 pm from Monday as part of an austerity drive due to the conflict in West Asia and the resulting rise in energy costs.

People buy vegetables at government-subsidised rates at a Sunday market in Islamabad,(AFP)

The conflict has increased pressure on fuel-importing countries across Asia. Higher energy prices are driving up inflation and straining external finances.

As a result, governments are being pushed to adopt urgent measures to support their currencies and limit the economic impact.

Pakistan revises market timings

The district administration, headed by deputy commissioner Irfan Memon, announced on social media that the new closing hours would apply every day of the week. Markets must shut by 8 pm, while restaurants and grocery stores can remain open until 10 pm.

"The District Administration Islamabad has enforced revised business operating hours under ongoing austerity measures, effective today (June 1, 2026). Markets, shops and shopping malls will close at 8:00 PM, while restaurants, grocery stores, bakeries and other food outlets will operate until 10:00 PM," it said on X.

Under normal conditions, nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies move through Hormuz, with a large share destined for Asian countries.

Pakistan relies heavily on this route to meet its energy requirements. Although some of its tankers have been allowed passage during the crisis, shipments are being carried at higher costs because of the worldwide increase in energy prices.

With inputs from agencies

 
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HT News Desk

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