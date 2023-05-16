Violence ‘stage managed’ to ‘justify crackdown’: Imran Khan slams Shehbaz Sharif

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
May 16, 2023 06:42 AM IST

The government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the “organised conspiracy”, Imran Khan said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan accused the "agencies men" for arson and shooting in some areas during the violent protests in the country last week. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif orchestrated the violence to justify the current crackdown, he claimed.

"We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the current crackdown would be justified," Imran Khan said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

The government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the “organised conspiracy”, he added.

"I want an independent inquiry [into the vandalism]..," he said adding that this was all being done under the "London plan" with the aim to ban his party.

"Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS [Nawaz Sharif] in the London plan could be honoured," he alleged.

Widespread protests gripped Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His party's workers stormed military installations and ransacked Lahore's Corps Commander house, reports claimed.

