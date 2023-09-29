Pakistan leaders slap, kick each other on live TV debate: Watch

A TV studio of a Pakistan news channel turned into a fighting zone after a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a prominent figure associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to blows during a live debate show – a video of the brawl now has gone viral on social media. Pakistan leaders engage in a violent brawl on live television.

The fist fight between Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and PML-N senator Afnan Ullah Khan followed a heated argument between the two on political issues on ‘Kal Tak’ show hosted by popular Pakistani TV host Javed Chaudhary on Express TV, reports claimed.

Both leaders started calling each other's top leaders “boot chaat” (bootlicker), reported Daily Pakistan.

The PML-N senator then accused PTI chairman Imran Khan of holding backdoor talks with the military brass and conducting several wrongdoings. The argument soon turned personal when the two leaders started dragging each other's families.

In the viral video, PTI's Marwat can be seen getting up and unexpectedly hitting his counterpart's head. The senator then gets up, pins Marwat on the ground - a little away from the camera - and kicks and slaps him. The crew members can be seen rushing to pacify them.

Hours after the fight, senator Afnan shared his version of the story on X, formerly Twitter, saying that he believed in non-violence but he was “Nawaz Sharif's soldier”.

“Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday, I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif's soldier. The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader hit out at Pakistan's Express TV saying: “If Express TV and Javed Chaudhry want a real public verdict on the issue of the fight that took place yesterday in their TV show, justice demands that nothing be hidden from the public. Express TV has a five- or six-minute-long recording of the discussion that led to the fight. Why is that five or six-minute recording not being shared with the public? Any answer or justification? The whole truth came to public knowledge. If Javed Chaudhry kindly shares the entire 6.30-minute clip, everything will be clear, including the answer as to why I slapped him.”

