Pak blast updates| 'Don't know how...': Witness recalls moments after explosion
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.
An explosion in a mosque killed at 28 worshippers and wounded 150 more in Pakistan's Peshawar, a hospital official said. Many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers, Reuters reported.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 04:21 PM
'Don't know how..': Witness recalls moments after explosion
A survivor, 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn't know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, Gul said.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 04:16 PM
Blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar targets police
The blast at mosque targeted police. Most of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for noon prayers, reports Reuters.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 04:05 PM
What we know so far on the blast
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistan Taliban, has carried out a number of suicide attacks in the past, targeting security personnel.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:57 PM
Security increased in major cities in Pakistan following Peshawar blast
Security has been beefed up in other major cities, including Islamabad, after the Peshawar blast.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:53 PM
What Peshawar city deputy commissioner said
"I am here at the scene and rescue work is ongoing," said Peshawar city deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan. "More bodies are being taken out. Currently our priority is to save people buried under the debris."
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:42 PM
What Pakistan local media said on the blast
According to doctors, more than 10 injured people were in critical condition. The area has been completely sealed and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality, according to Dawn.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:39 PM
Former Pakistan PM condemns ‘terrorist suicide attack’ in Peshawar
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack" in a Twitter posting. “My prayers & condolences go to victims families," said the ex-premier. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:36 PM
Pakistan PM condemns bombing, vows ‘stern action’
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement condemned the bombing, and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the victims. He also vowed “stern action" against those who were behind the attack.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:34 PM
‘Emergency situation’ in Peshawar following blast
Part of the mosque roof and wall had collapsed and bloodied survivors limped from the wreckage, as dead bodies were ferried away in ambulances, an AFP reporter saw.
"It's an emergency situation," Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar, told AFP.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:28 PM
Where did the blast take place?
Peshawar is the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan and has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:27 PM
Suicide bomber suspected, police say
The bomber detonated his suicide vest as some 150 worshipers — including many policemen from nearby police offices — were praying inside. The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which caved in and injured many, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:25 PM
What Pakistan police said on the blast
The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when a suicide attacker blew himself up during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers.
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 03:24 PM
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: What we know so far
The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.