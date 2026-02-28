‘Pakistan pilot captured alive’: Afghan military says PAF fighter jet ‘shot down’ amid ‘all-out war’

A Pakistani fighter jet was “shot down” over Jalalabad city on Saturday, and its pilot was captured “alive”, Afghan military and police officials said, as tensions along the border continue to escalate. Taliban security personnel stand next to an artillery gun near the border area in the Jaji Maydan district of Khost province on February 27, 2026 (AFP)

"A Pakistani fighter jet was shot down in the sixth district of Jalalabad city, and its pilot was captured alive," said police spokesman Tayeb Hammad, reported news agency AFP. Track Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘war’ live

Meanwhile, the local residents told the news agency that they saw the pilot parachute from the aircraft before being detained.

Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesperson for the military in eastern Afghanistan, confirmed that Afghan forces had downed the jet and that the pilot was in their custody.

The announcement came after an AFP journalist reported hearing a fighter jet over Jalalabad, followed by two explosions near the city’s airport.

Pakistan’s military and information ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment by AFP.

The incident follows a series of cross-border attacks in recent days. Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar on Friday, targeting areas associated with the Taliban administration. Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif declared “open war” against the Afghan Taliban amid escalating border clashes. Posting on X, he said, “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you.”

Afghan forces had launched a border offensive against Pakistan late Thursday, which the Taliban government said was in retaliation for earlier Pakistani strikes on Afghan territory.

The escalating exchanges mark one of the most serious confrontations between the neighboring countries in recent months, raising concerns of a broader conflict along the volatile border.

Earlier, Afghanistan had stressed its willingness to pursue diplomatic channels, with Taliban officials calling for talks and engaging in “active diplomacy” with countries like Turkiye, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to de-escalate tensions and clarify their position.