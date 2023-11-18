Pakistan plans to deport all illegal Afghan refugees. New deadline: January 2024

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday said that Pakistan will deport all illegal Afghan refugees by January 2024, according to Khaama Press. Afghans wait for clearance to depart for their homeland at a deportation camp set up by authorities to facilitate illegal immigrants,(AP)

During a press conference in Quetta, Achakzai stated, "The caretaker government is trying to deport all illegal Afghan immigrants by January. After that, the government would announce a time frame for repatriating the remaining Afghan immigrants."

He also reiterated that militants use Afghan territory as a base for plotting attacks in Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, following the attacks, Pakistan has been sharing information about terrorists and their terror activities.

He further stressed the importance of cooperation in countering this menace with the Taliban administration in Kabul.

"As a neighbouring Islamic brother country, Afghanistan should give a positive response to Pakistan and hand over the wanted terrorists to us," he said.

Further adding, Achakzai said, "Pakistan condemns all kinds of terrorism around the world. If any action is taken to discredit the institutions of Pakistan, they will be given a befitting reply. Our brotherhood should not be considered our weakness."

Earlier in October, Pakistan issued a directive asking all individuals residing in the country without legal status to depart voluntarily or face potential enforcement actions after November 1.

Nearly 400,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past two months, TOLO News reported, citing the Taliban's consul in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban administration dismissed Pakistan's allegation regarding the use of Afghan soil to plan attacks on Pakistan.

The Taliban asserted that Afghanistan should not be held responsible for any security failures in their country.

The mass return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is poised to exacerbate Afghanistan's already dire humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Khaama Press reported.

The UN Refugee Agency posted on X that many of those being deported from Pakistan lack employment opportunities and adequate shelter.

The organisation added that this influx of returnees, just ahead of the harsh winter season, presents a grim outlook for the Afghan population, pacing further strain on limited resources and aid efforts.

