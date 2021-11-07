Pakistan PM Imran Khan approves removal of ban on TLP

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which recently reached an agreement with the Pakistan government, leading to the group calling off its march to Islamabad, i outlawed after the country's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, gave his permission to remove it from a list of proscribed outfits. The TLP, founded in 2015, was banned in April this year after it staged violent protests demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over ‘blasphemous’ cartoons published in France.

According to reports, Khan gave his consent to lift the ban following a recommendation by the provincial Punjab government through the Ministry of Interior. “The prime minister has been pleased to accord permission for submission of instant summary to the cabinet through circulation under Rule 17 (1)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973. The approval of the cabinet is solicited to de-proscribe the TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, on the recommendation of the Punjab government,” the ministry said in an official statement on Saturday.

The development comes just days after the Saad Rizvi-led group and the ruling dispensation, on October 31, arrived at a deal amid the latest round of street protests by the former. However, at the time of the announcement, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, with both sides saying that the details would be announced at an ‘appropriate time.’

Recent days have seen the federal government set free more than 2000 workers of the extremist outfit and, with the ban removed, it will now be free to participate in all political activities. However, its chief Rizvi remains behind bars since being arrested on April 12. His release featured among the TLP's demands in its most recent agitation.

Over the last few days, at least 21 people, including 10 policemen, have lost their lives in fierce clashes between members of the group and law enforcement agencies.

