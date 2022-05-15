Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan PM orders 'high-level' probe after 2 Sikh businessmen killed

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP file photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 08:32 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned the killing of two Sikh businessmen in the northwestern city of Peshawar and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also urged the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, particularly non-Muslims.

Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased.

"Have ordered a high level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested & meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to bereaved families," tweeted Sharif.

Speaking to Geo News, Saddar SP Aqiq Hussain said the counter-terrorism department registered a case against the murder of Sikh men.

"The incident appears to be a terrorist attack. The CCTV footage will be acquired and the suspects will be arrested soon," the websites quoted Hussain as saying.

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning, according to the police. The incident took place in the Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, 17 km from Peshawar city.

Two assailants were riding a motorcycle when they opened fire on the victims, reported news agency ANI.

"Unidentified gunmen shot dead two members of the Sikh community in the Sarband area of Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa @IMMahmoodKhan took notice of the incident. The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take necessary action for immediate arrest of those involved in the murder," Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)

