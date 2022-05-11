Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London
world news

Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a politician and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted a picture of the Sharif brother the caption, “Mashallah”.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in London(Source: PML-N/Twitter)
Updated on May 11, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to meet his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, the party tweeted on Wednesday. The Pakistan media reported that Shehbaz was accompanied by a delegation comprising federal ministers and PML-N leaders.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in London,” the party tweeted sharing a video of both leaders' meeting.

Citing sources, Daily Times reported that Nawaz needs to consult the party leadership on some important issues about which he has reservations, and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision" which is why he rejected the proposal to hold an online meeting.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Nawaz said he was looking forward to meeting Shehbaz and others.

Nawaz is convicted in a corruption case and has been living in London on the pretext of ill health since 2019. The former Pakistan premier sought extensions to prolong his stay in London on medical grounds.

The meeting is expected to take place at 8 pm (Pakistan time) at Nawaz's son Hassan Nawaz's office at Stanhope House.

Last month, Nawaz had also conducted meetings with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was later appointed Pakistan's federal minister. The two allies had agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.

