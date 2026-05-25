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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, army chief Asim Munir meet China's Xi in Beijing as Iran war looms

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the US and Iran, hosting historic face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 04:31 pm IST
AFP |
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China's leader Xi Jinping met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, as diplomatic efforts by several countries to formally end the Iran war drag on.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center left, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center right, attend at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.(AP)

The high-level meeting, reported by state news agency Xinhua, followed Sharif's talks earlier in the day with Premier Li Qiang, the country's number-two leader. Track updates on Iran-US war

Sharif is accompanied on his trip to China by army chief Asim Munir, Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, Pakistan television showed Monday.

Details on the discussions were not immediately published by Chinese state media.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting historic face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

Pakistan hosted in April the only direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials to take place since the war began.

Munir was at the centre of the action during that round of talks, greeting both delegations on their arrival and displaying bonhomie with US Vice President JD Vance.

But the talks ultimately failed, with Iran accusing the United States of making "excessive demands".

burs-pfc/dhw/mtp

 
china us us iran war us iran conflict iran news shehbaz sharif
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, army chief Asim Munir meet China's Xi in Beijing as Iran war looms
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