Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Donald Trump on X, gets schooled for ‘hypocrisy’

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is getting trolled for his X post congratulating Donald Trump after the Republican nominee won the US presidential elections. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP file)

But the Pakistani premier was trolled for his wishes on social platform X, currently banned in his country.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership,” Sharif had posted.

Soon, his post on X received a Community Note which added a post, reminding Sharif of his government banning the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has banned X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan. He is using a VPN to access X, which is unlawful according to Pakistani law,” the note added.

Pak PM trolled on X

Soon, X users called out Shehbaz Sharif, accusing the Pakistan PM and his government of “hypocrisy” after having banned the platform and using VPN to congratulate the US president-elect.

“Check this out people —Shameless & mandates thief @CMShehbaz is congratulating @realDonaldTrump via X after banning X for his own Pakistani nation—- this is called a true hypocrisy !!” an X user posted in reply.

Another X user posted,"Mr Trump this joker using VPN to congratulate you ….btw @elonmusk plate form has been banned in Pakistan !!!"

“The government has imposed a ban on Twitter in Pakistan, with reports suggesting that even ministers are accessing the platform using VPNs, which is quite an irony for a government that's restricting public access while using the same tools to bypass their own rules,” a user replied.

What Pakistan govt said on Trump's victory

Pakistan's Foreign Office said that Donald Trump's election as the new US president will not affect Islamabad's ties with China.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President-elect Trump on his election as the 47th President of the US.

“Our relations with the United States are decades old, and we look forward to further strengthening and broadening Pakistan-US relationship in all fields," Baloch said.



(With PTI inputs)