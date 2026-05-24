Pak PM praises Trump for ‘extraordinary efforts to pursue peace’ in US-Iran war

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised Donald Trump for his diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in West Asia, underlining that the US President held a "productive call" with different leaders, including Army chief field marshal Asim Munir.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump for his diplomatic efforts to advance peace in West Asia.(REUTERS)

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Trump held a phone call on Saturday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Pakistan.

Trump dials world leaders

Trump had a telephone conversation with Munir, who was in Tehran. Munir met with top Iranian leaders and discussed accelerating efforts to achieve a "conclusive agreement" between the United States and Iran.

As Munir wrapped up his trip, President Trump said in a statement that a ‌memorandum of understanding on a peace deal has been "largely negotiated" with Iran.

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will ‌be announced shortly," Trump wrote on Trump Social.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim-majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pak PM's praise for Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim-majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pak PM's praise for Trump {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PM Sharif, in his statement, praised Trump while committing to continue efforts for peace in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Sharif, in his statement, praised Trump while committing to continue efforts for peace in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan," he said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan," he said on X. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that Munir represented Pakistan in the telephone call and "I greatly appreciate his tireless efforts during the entire process."

"The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region," the prime minister stated.

He also said that "Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity, and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon."

Pakistan had hosted the first face-to-face intensive talks between the US and Iran following the ceasefire announced on April 8.

Though the peace effort failed to clinch a deal, Islamabad carried forward its initiative in collaboration with several other Muslim countries.

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