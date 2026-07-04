Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif recalls 'complicated' Iran-US mediation, says 'felt like everything would fall through'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday described the mediation process between warring United States and Iran as a ‘very difficult’ and ‘complicated’ task. He hoped for a peace between the two sides which had been in a state of perpetual war for nearly four months before Washington and Tehran signed an interim peace deal, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

File photo of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, center, walks with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, second right, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, left, upon his arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)

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“It has been a great honour to play the role of mediator to bring truce between the US and Iran. It was a very novel undertaking, but also a very difficult and complicated task,” Sharif said during an interview with Turkey's state media TRT in Istanbul. Track updates on Khamenei funeral in Iran

Sharif embarked on his official Turkey tour on Friday after attending slain Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran. Sharif recalled Khamenei's contributions for Islam and "paid rich tribute" to Ayatollah, who guided the Iranian nation for decades, with remarkable wisdom and sagacity, his office said in a statement.

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Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir offering prayers during the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

We were honest and sincere, says Sharif

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On Pakistan's role as mediator between Iran and the US, Sharif told TRT that it had to be honest and sincere with Iran and US as the former is a ‘brotherly and neighbourly’ nation for Pakistan.

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He also heaped praises on Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for his ‘pivotal role’ in the mediation process. “He was in touch with Iran and the US. He worked through the nights burning his midnight oil and untiringly,” Sharif said about Munir.

US Vice President JD Vance, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit.

Sharif also acknowledged that there were moments when the truce looked like an impossible task. “There were moments when it felt like everything will fall through. But we did not lose hope and remained consistent,” he said, as he also praised Pakistan's deputy PM Ishaq Dar in the mediation process.

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Pakistan played a central role, along with efforts from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, in mediation between Iran and the US and brought the two sides to sign a war-ending interim peace deal. The deal paved way for talks to end the skirmishes between Iran and the US that set off a regionwide war on February 28.

The two sides signed an agreement only on June 17, after much back and forth on the clauses of the deal.