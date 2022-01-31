Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
world news

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18, and claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence.
PUBG is an online multiplayer "battle royale" game in which the winner is the last survivor.(PTI)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 08:13 PM IST
AFP |

Pakistani police called Monday for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to be banned after a teenager confessed to killing four members of his family in a rage after bingeing for days playing online.

Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18, and claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence.

"This is not the first incident of its nature," police investigator Imran Kishwar told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore, adding "so we have decided to recommend a ban".

PUBG is an online multiplayer "battle royale" game in which the winner is the last survivor.

Kishwar said Ali, 18, lived in complete isolation in his room and was addicted to the game.

Dawn newspaper quoted a Lahore police officer as saying Ali "fired at his family thinking that they will also come back to life, as happened in the game".

RELATED STORIES

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series "The Hunger Games", PUBG has become one of the world's most popular mobile games.

Telecoms authorities in Pakistan have previously temporarily blocked access to the game after complaints about its violent content.

The game has been banned -- briefly or permanently -- in several other countries, including India and China.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan pubg game
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP