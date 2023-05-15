Imran Khan alleges ‘goons’ to ‘take over SC and subvert constitution’ as Pakistan's key government ally stages sit-in

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his call for a peaceful protest while criticising the demonstration being carried out by the key political ally of the Pakistan government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), outside the country's apex court. Sharing a video montage where demonstrators could be seen swarming up the entry gate of the country's Supreme Court building, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief said ‘these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC and subvert the constitution’. PDM supporters enter inside the Supreme Court of Pakistan building.

“So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds , around 7000 PTI workers , leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak . Meanwhile these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC and subvert the constitution. All citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream,” he tweeted.

Several protestors, including workers and supporters of ruling alliance, have reached the country's federal capital to join the sit-in amid Section 144 being in effect in the area. PDM called the protest against the judiciary for providing ‘blanket relief’ to Khan after he was set free following his brief arrest last week.

According to Dawn, the protest will soon be joined by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz Sharif and address the protesters. Other parties including Awami National Party, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Pakistan People's Party to take part in the protest.

Earlier, country's Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah expressed concerns over the ‘very alarming’ report by security agencies on conducting protest in Islamabad's Red Zone, where government buildings are situated. Following which, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Sanaullah tried to convince Fazlur Rehman to change the protest venue, however, failed.

The protest is being held at a time when the apex court is expected to resume its hearing on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan urging to revisit its April 4 ruling that directed elections in Punjab province on May 14.

Notably, Khan is also expected to appear before the Lahore high court to seek bail in various cases to avoid arrest after Islamabad high court's order which barred authorities from arresting him in any case till Monday.

Earlier, he called PDM's protest a ‘drama’ and a process to pressurise the Chief Justice of Pakistan to disrupt delivering the verdict according tot he Constitution.