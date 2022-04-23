Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan reports 1st polio case in 15 mths, PM to chair emergency meet on Monday
world news

Pakistan reports 1st polio case in 15 mths, PM to chair emergency meet on Monday

On Friday a case of the type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in a 15-month old boy in Pakistan's North Waziristan, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health said.
Pakistan is one of two countries - with Afghanistan - where polio still remains endemic. In photo- a policeman escorts health workers during a door-to-door polio vaccination campaign on the outskirts of Mardan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 24, 2022.(AFP file photo. )
Published on Apr 23, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he would chair an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication after the country reported its first case of the disabling and life-threatening disease in 15 months.

"Deeply concerned at the emergence of one polio case in the country. Eradication of polio was a great achievement made possible through sustained efforts. Many polio workers lost their lives in this fight. I have convened a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio for stock-take!" he tweeted.

On Friday a case of the type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in a 15-month old boy in Pakistan's North Waziristan, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health said.

"Deeply saddened to share that a 15-month-old boy has been paralyzed in North Waziristan," Shahzad Baig, a coordinator with the National Emergency Operations Centre for Pakistan's polio eradication programme, tweeted Friday evening.

Pakistan health secretary Aamir Asraf said Saturday the case was a tragedy for the child and the family and also very unfortunate for Pakistan, as well as polio eradication efforts across the world, news agency ANI reported.

RELATED STORIES

"We are disappointed but not deterred," Ashraf added.

The case in North Waziristan has taken the global tally of polio cases this year to three. The other two cases of the WPV1 were found in Afghanistan and Malawi.

Pakistan last saw a polio case in January 2021.

Pakistan is one of two countries - with Afghanistan - where polio still remains endemic. In order for a country to have eradicated the disease, it must be polio-free for three consecutive years.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan polio shehbaz sharif
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP