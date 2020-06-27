e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally nearing 190,000; death toll at 4,035

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally nearing 190,000; death toll at 4,035

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 86,906 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while still 2,729 were in critical condition.

world Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Islamabad
The authorities have performed a total of 1,214,140 tests, including 21,033 tests in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan has reported 3,138 new coronavirus cases and 74 more deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,89,883 and the fatalities to over 4,000, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the total patients, Sindh has reported 76,318 cases of coronavirus, Punjab 72,880, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 24,943, Islamabad 12, 206, Balochistan 10,116, Gilgit Baltistan 1,417 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 1,003 infections so far, the Ministry of National Health Services said in a statement. “The countrywide tally of patients has jumped to 198,883 after 3,138 new cases were reported. The coronavirus death toll reached 4,035 on Saturday with 74 more deaths reported over the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

The ministry said that 86,906 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while still 2,729 were in critical condition.

Globally, coronavirus cases continue to swell with the total confirmed infections standing at 9,100,994 while 494,375 people have so far died due to the deadly infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

