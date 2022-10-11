Video: Pakistan students walk out of classes to protest school bus attack

Hundreds of students and teachers in the Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province protested against terrorist activities in the region after armed men opened fire on a school van on Monday that killed a driver while injuring a child.

"We know who is behind the current drama. We know why the security forces are helpless against a few so-called terrorists," a protester was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The incident occurred outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh locality, police said. There were 15 students inside the vehicle at the time of the attack. Injured students have been moved to the Khwazakhela Hospital, Dawn report said.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the "terrorist attack" saying, "Swat's residents are right to hold the security forces responsible for failing to enforce the writ of the state."

"HRCP strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a school bus in Swat, in which the driver was killed and a young girl injured," it added.

