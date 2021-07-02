Pakistan: Sindh high court withdraws decision to ban TikTok

The Sindh high court in Pakistan announced on Friday its decision to withdraw the ban on popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for allegedly spreading “immorality” in the country. This is for the second time this year, and third since October 2020, when TikTok was banned in Pakistan only to subsequently see the ban lifted.

Also Read: TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan to tackle ban

The high court had on June 28 directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country's telecom regulator, to suspend TikTok for "immortality" and "obscenity," as alleged in the complaint by a citizen. During the hearing on Friday, the PTA informed the court it had already blocked the app, though it also requested the judiciary to allow it to restore the app's services.

Accepting the regulator's request, the court directed it to expedite the process on the petitioner's request, and issue an order by July 5. The next hearing in the case will take place on Monday by when, the PTA said, it would share its decision on the petitioner's concern seeking the removal of "objectionable" content from TikTok, as well as to ensure no "indecent" content is uploaded on the app.

In March, the Peshawar high court directed the PTA to ban TikTok across Pakistan, acting on a petition filed by several citizens. However, the ban was lifted in April after the court asked the regulator to ensure no "immoral" content is uploaded.

Also Read: Pakistan lifts weekslong ban on TikTok over racy content

TikTok was first banned in Pakistan last October when the PTA took action against it "after several sections of the society expressed their grievances over immoral and indecent content" uploaded on the app. The ban was, however, lifted after just 10 days as TikTok assured the PTA it would operate according to local laws to ensure "no indecent content was uploaded."

(With PTI inputs)