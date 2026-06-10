11 kids among 13 killed in fresh strikes by Pakistan, says Afghanistan as tensions renew

At least 13 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in fresh airstrikes by Pakistan, said Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the airstrikes targeted Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Aghanistan, reported news agency Associated Press.

Afghanistan made the claim of fresh strikes on Wednesday. (File Photo/Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among those who were killed in the strikes were 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

Also read: 'Congress themselves gave us info': BJP's big claim on Meenakshi Natarajan's RS setback

Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the strikes.

The strikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border. The assault triggered a fierce gunbattle that left six Federal Constabulary personnel dead and several others injured, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

According to local authorities, security forces killed eight of the attackers and also managed to thwart an attempt to overrun the checkpoint on Tuesday. Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended funeral prayers for the dead personnel in Peshawar, the AP report said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The fresh strike come after months of tensions between both the countries which have been engaged in deadly fighting. Since late February, Afghanistan and Pakistan have exchanged strikes resulting in hundreds of deaths. However, a brief China-brokered ceasefire was put in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh strike come after months of tensions between both the countries which have been engaged in deadly fighting. Since late February, Afghanistan and Pakistan have exchanged strikes resulting in hundreds of deaths. However, a brief China-brokered ceasefire was put in place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 27, Pakistan struck Afghanistan, risking the ceasefire, killing at least seven people and injuring 85. The strikes were carried out at a university and civilian neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 27, Pakistan struck Afghanistan, risking the ceasefire, killing at least seven people and injuring 85. The strikes were carried out at a university and civilian neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Pakistan, Afghanistan harbours militants, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which carries out attacks inside Pakistan. While TTP is separate from the Afghan Taliban, both groups are allied. However, Afghanistan denies the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pakistan, Afghanistan harbours militants, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which carries out attacks inside Pakistan. While TTP is separate from the Afghan Taliban, both groups are allied. However, Afghanistan denies the claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taliban has been in power in Afghanistan since 2021 after the US troops left the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

pakistan afghanistan Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON