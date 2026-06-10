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11 kids among 13 killed in fresh strikes by Pakistan, says Afghanistan as tensions renew

Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the strikes.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 09:54 am IST
By HT News Desk
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At least 13 people were killed and 14 others were wounded in fresh airstrikes by Pakistan, said Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the airstrikes targeted Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces in Aghanistan, reported news agency Associated Press.

Afghanistan made the claim of fresh strikes on Wednesday. (File Photo/Reuters)

Among those who were killed in the strikes were 11 children, one woman and one elderly man.

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Pakistan has not yet acknowledged the strikes.

The strikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border. The assault triggered a fierce gunbattle that left six Federal Constabulary personnel dead and several others injured, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry.

According to local authorities, security forces killed eight of the attackers and also managed to thwart an attempt to overrun the checkpoint on Tuesday. Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi also attended funeral prayers for the dead personnel in Peshawar, the AP report said.

Taliban has been in power in Afghanistan since 2021 after the US troops left the country.

 
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