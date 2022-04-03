Pak trust vote LIVE: Opposition leader moves motion for removal of assembly speaker

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan braces for a no-trust motion against his government, he has assured his party lawmakers of victory. The no-trust motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition on March 8. The National Assembly is expected to take up the voting on Sunday morning.

The Pak prime minister will need 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to be able to retain his government. It remains to be seen how many votes Imran Khan gets in support of his government, especially with the opposition claiming to have the support of 175 lawmakers.

Khan has urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government. He told them that he has "more than one plan" for Sunday's crucial vote on the no-confidence motion.

Ahead of the trust vote, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad amid fears of violence and clashes. The security has been ramped up in Islamabad and authorities have imposed Section 144 and banned pillion riding in Pakistan's capital.