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Pakistan's Karachi faces severe water crisis as major supply lines burst after power failure

Supply has been suspended in several neighbourhoods for six days, with full restoration expected to take several more.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 09:29 pm IST
ANI |
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The densely populated metropolis, home to more than 30 million people, has been facing a severe water crisis as supply has remained suspended in several neighbourhoods for the last six days, further intensifying hardships for residents amid the scorching and relentless summer heat, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

A group of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) workers with dustbins and brooms, take shelter under a tree in Karachi.(REUTERS)

The crisis began on April 27 following a major power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station, which caused three primary water transmission lines to burst.

While repair work on Line No. 5 has been completed, restoration efforts on Line No. 1 and Line No. 2 were still underway even after six days.

Because of this disruption, water supply has been halted in multiple parts of the city, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, PIB Colony, Nazimabad, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Chanesar Goth, among other areas, TET reported.

Also Read | Pakistan hit by water crisis as Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance; Punjab worst-hit: Report

Speaking at the "Roundtable Consultation on National Water Security" held on Wednesday under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative, the minister said Pakistan's water crisis is not solely about scarcity but is also significantly linked to persistent mismanagement. (ANI)

 
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