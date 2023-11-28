Pakistan's Karachi is world's 3rd most polluted city. Officials' solution: Masks

Karachi's deteriorating air quality has prompted Sindh caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, to advocate for widespread usage of masks, ARY News reported.

People are silhouetted as they row team boats amid smog, as air pollution levels rise in Karachi, Pakistan, (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement from the Chief Minister's House, he emphasises the need for students in educational institutes to wear masks, safeguarding against smog-related health issues.

Beyond individual measures, the chief minister urges a collective shift from car-centric infrastructure. He advocates investing in public transport and pedestrian-friendly alternatives, aiming to address the root causes of escalating air pollution, according to ARY News.

Presently, Karachi ranks as the world's third-worst city for air quality, according to IQ Air. This development coincides with severe smog affecting various parts of the country, particularly Punjab, with Lahore repeatedly topping the global air pollution charts.

ALSO READ| Interpol chief: Can't do much more to stop abuse of 'red notices'

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reveals alarming levels, reaching 151-200, categorised as unhealthy. Further escalation, ranging from 201 to 300, is considered more harmful, while AQI exceeding 300 is deemed extremely hazardous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Winter exacerbates air quality issues, causing dense atmospheric particles, laden with carbon and smoke, to settle. The impact of this pollution, stemming from factors like burning crop remnants, industrial emissions, and combustion of coal, garbage, oil, or tyres, persists from the onset of winter throughout the season.

The plea for mask usage aligns with broader concerns about environmental sustainability and public health. As regions grapple with escalating pollution levels, the focus on preventive measures and sustainable urban development becomes increasingly urgent, ARY News reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON