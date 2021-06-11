Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan's Punjab to block SIM cards of citizens not vaccinated against Covid-19: Report
world news

Pakistan's Punjab to block SIM cards of citizens not vaccinated against Covid-19: Report

A report compiled by the primary health department of Pakistan's Punjab shows that the province still failed to achieve its set target for Covid-19 vaccination, reports ARY News, adding that around 300,000 recipients of the first dose of the vaccine never returned for the second.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

In what comes as an unusual move to tackle coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab has now decided to block the SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The decision, as per ARY News, was taken at a meeting in Lahore presided over by the province's health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. The move is seemingly aimed at forcing all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated to do so at the earliest.

Dr. Rashid, the provincial health minister in Pakistan's Punjab, said that there has been a "considerable decrease" in Covid-19 cases in the province due to mass vaccinations. However, a report compiled by the Punjab primary health department shows that the province still failed to achieve its set target for Covid-19 vaccination, reports ARY News, adding that around 300,000 recipients of the first dose of the vaccine never returned for the second dose since the start of Pakistan's mass inoculation drive on February 2.

An official of Pakistan's ministry of national health services (NHS) said that the administration is identifying and categorising the people who never showed up for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on their due dates. "There is a possibility that some of them might have died before getting the second dose," ANI quoted the official as saying. He noted that while a section of these people might have contracted the coronavirus after receiving the first dose and decided not to get the second, others might simply have fallen prey to negative propaganda regarding the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's finance minister Shaukat Tarin is set to present the country's budget speech in capital Islamabad on Friday afternoon, as he faces a challenge in walking the fine line between spending big over post-Covid economic recovery and keeping the budget deficit in check as Pakistan emerges from the more infectious third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccination coronavirus vaccine pakistan punjab
TRENDING NEWS

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP