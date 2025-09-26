Palestine says it applied to join BRICS amid wider recognition, China reacts

Palestine is looking to become a member of the BRICS bloc of nations, and according to a Palestinian diplomat, has applied for the same amid more countries recognising it as a state in recent weeks. Palestine's seat is empty ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City.(AFP)

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, believes that Palestine would participate as a guest until it can obtain full membership. However, it has yet to receive a response.

"We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe Palestine will participate in the association as a guest until the conditions allow it to become a full member. We haven't received a response yet," Nofal told media outlets in Russia.

This comes after Canada, Australia and Portugal, as well as the UK, apart from some other countries, have recognised Palestine as a state this week at the UN General Assembly. Israel has condemned the recognition, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling the assembly that Tel Aviv would not allow a “terrorist nation to be shoved down” its throat.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025. Many other nations from the global South have also indicated willingness to join the group.

China’s reaction to Palestine’s BRICS membership request

China welcomed Palestine’s request to join the BRICS bloc, with foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun saying that Beijing welcomes more "like-minded partners" to join the group.

“BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and a source of strong impetus for multi-polarity and greater democracy in international relations. The platform is widely recognised by Global South countries. We welcome more like-minded partners to join BRICS cooperation and jointly work for a more just and equitable international order, Guo said, according to PTI.