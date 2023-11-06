close_game
Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000 amid Israel-Hamas war

Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000 amid Israel-Hamas war

AP
Nov 06, 2023

Israel-Hamas War: The figures mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has jumped over 10,000.

Israel-Hamas War: A Palestinian man reacts as others check the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis.(AFP)
The figures released Monday mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago.

The war erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage in a rampage that Israel described as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion.

The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians. The vast majority of the dead are believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though Israel says over 500 errant rockets launched by Palestinian militants have landed inside Gaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
