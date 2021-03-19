Home / World News / Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
The man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital near the West Bank city of Nablus where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Reuters, West Bank
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The Palestinian killed was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.(REUTERS)

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, a Reuters witness said.

Asked for comment, the Israeli military said the incident was under examination.

The Palestinian killed was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.

A group of Palestinians threw stones towards two Israeli soldiers posted there, and the soldiers then opened fire, said the Reuters witness, a photographer.

A group of Palestinians carried the man away.

Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians, who have limited self-rule in the West Bank, say Israel's settlements there will deny them a viable state. Most countries view the settlements as illegal under international law.

Israel disputes this, citing security needs as well as biblical and historical ties to the land. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

