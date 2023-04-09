Home / World News / Palestinian man allegedly shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Palestinian man allegedly shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

AFP |
Apr 09, 2023 02:26 AM IST

The shooting follows a surge in Middle East violence since Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the north of the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israel has bombarded both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.(AFP)
Israel has bombarded both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.(AFP)

Ahed Salim, 20, was hit in the chest and belly by live fire in Azzun near Qalqilyah, the ministry said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

Also read: Security tightened in Israel's Jerusalem ahead of Jewish holiday

AFP has asked the Israeli military to comment.

The shooting follows a surge in Middle East violence since Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday after they said Palestinians barricaded themselves inside.

Israel has bombarded both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants, and late Saturday three rockets were fired at Israel from Syria.

Also read: In a rare attack, rockets fired from Syria toward Israel

On Friday, an Italian tourist and two Israeli-British sisters were killed, the tourist in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack and the women in a West Bank shooting.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gaza jerusalem lebanon palestinians security syria tel aviv west bank + 6 more
gaza jerusalem lebanon palestinians security syria tel aviv west bank + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out