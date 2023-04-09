Palestinian man allegedly shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man in the north of the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Israel has bombarded both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants.(AFP)

Ahed Salim, 20, was hit in the chest and belly by live fire in Azzun near Qalqilyah, the ministry said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

AFP has asked the Israeli military to comment.

The shooting follows a surge in Middle East violence since Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday after they said Palestinians barricaded themselves inside.

Israel has bombarded both Gaza and Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Palestinian militants, and late Saturday three rockets were fired at Israel from Syria.

On Friday, an Italian tourist and two Israeli-British sisters were killed, the tourist in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack and the women in a West Bank shooting.