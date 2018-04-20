Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza; 36 killed since March 30

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday, medical sources said, as demonstrations entered their fourth week along the Gaza-Israel border.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, said Ahmad Abu Aqel, 25, died of bullet wounds sustained east of Jabaliya. The Israeli army said it was looking into the incident.

Another man killed in the north of the Gaza Strip was identified as Ahmad Rashad Al-Athamneh, 24.

Security sources in Gaza said Abu Aqel was standing near a group of people setting fire to tyres near the border with Israel.

These two death brings the number of Gazans killed by Israeli forces in demonstrations and clashes since March 30 to 36, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Thousands of Gazans were gathered on Friday at various locations along the border in the blockaded enclave, calling for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to their former lands in what is now Israel.

Hundreds were clashing with Israeli forces, an AFP correspondent said.

Israel has pledged to stop damage to the fence, infiltrations and attacks, and alleges there have been attempts at all three.

It accuses Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of using the protests as cover to carry out violence.

(The story has not been modified from its original version, only the headline has been changed)