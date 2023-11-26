close_game
close_game
News / World News / Six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank during ceasefire: Report

Six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank during ceasefire: Report

Reuters |
Nov 26, 2023 12:23 PM IST

Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin and the sixth was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city.

Six Palestinians, including one minor, were shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank late Saturday and early Sunday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said. (AFP/File)
Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said. (AFP/File)

Five of the deaths occurred in the city of Jenin and the sixth was in Yatma, a village near Nablus city. Six others were injured during the shooting in Jenin, the ministry said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Israeli military spokesperson's office said it was checking the reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli forces stormed Jenin "from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society".

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out