Oct 19, 2025
Panic, evacuation after theft at Paris' Louvre museum, Robbers flee with jewellery | Video

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a theft took place at the Louvre in Paris, which also hosts the famous painting, Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci.

Panic gripped the iconic Louvre museum in Paris after an alleged robbery, which led to panic and prompted evacuation at the museum premises.

The robbers allegedly fled the museum with jewellery, AFP reported quoting a source. The Louvre was closed for the day following the incident.

Visuals, which surfaced soon after the reported theft, showed visitors queuing to the museum exit, while a second video showed security personnel deployed outside the museum.

The Louvre museum is located at the heart of Paris and sees thousands of visitors from across the globe every day.

Follow Us On