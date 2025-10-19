Panic at Louvre museum of Paris after robbery reported, premises evacuated

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati reported a robbery at the Louvre in Paris. The museum said it was closing for the day for "exceptional reasons". Louvre Museum in Paris(AFP)

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," she wrote on X.

"No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she added.

At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team told AFP.

The museum was not available for the comment. No details have been revealed about what was stolen.