Sun, Oct 19, 2025
Panic at Louvre museum of Paris after robbery reported, premises evacuated

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 03:04 pm IST

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati on Sunday reported a theft at the Louvre in Paris.

The museum said it was closing for the day for "exceptional reasons".

Louvre Museum in Paris(AFP)
Louvre Museum in Paris(AFP)

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," she wrote on X.

"No injuries reported. I'm on site with museum staff and police," she added.

At least one person had entered the museum, a member of her team told AFP.

The museum was not available for the comment. No details have been revealed about what was stolen.

