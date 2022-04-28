Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'
world news

Parag Agrawal's message amid Elon Musk-Twitter deal: 'Despite the noise...'

India-born Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said he is proud of those in Twitter who continue to do the work with focus and urgency, ‘despite the noise’. 
It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue as the CEO of Twitter. 
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has praised Twitter employees who continue to do their work with focus 'despite the noise' amid uncertainty over his role in Twitter, once it's taken over by Tesla boss Elon Musk. In what seemed to be his statement about his future role, Parag Agrawal tweeted, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise."

 

It is not yet known whether Parag Agrawal will continue in the post of the CEO or whether there will be any layoffs etc.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it entered into a 'definitive' agreement to be owned by Elon Musk upon completion of the transaction of $44 billion.

RELATED STORIES

According to reports, Parag Agrawal would get an estimated $42 million if he gets terminated within 12 months of a change in the control of the San Francisco-based company.

In his securities filing, Elon Musk said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management which indicates that there might be a change in the management in near future.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk though bound by his agreement with Twitter to not criticise the company has slammed Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde for blocking a New York Post story about Hunter Biden in 2020. Reacting to a news item that Vijaya Gadde broke down at a meeting with her staff this week after Elon Musk's takeover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk twitter parag agrawal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP