Parenting advisor and social media influencer Ruby Franke arrested for alleged child abuse in Utah

In a very stark contrast, a parenting advisor and social media influencer named Ruby Franke has been arrested for allegedly causing abuse of own son and daughter in Utah State of the United States on Wednesday. According to a report by Sky News, Franke's 12-year-old son was rescued when he ran to a neighbour's house and asked for food and water. The woman's 10-year-old daughter was later found in a malnourished condition.

As per the report, the neighbour spotted duct tape on the boy's ankle and wrists and informed law enforcement. Authorities took the boy to a hospital where he was treated for deep cuts on his skin as result of being tied up with rope.

"The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital," read a press release by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

Ruby Franke's work as parenting advisor

Franke is the co-founder of a counselling organisation called "ConneXions Classroom" which gives advice on parenting. Her business partner and collaborator, Jodi Hildebrandt has also been arrested. The organisation they ran, is claimed to promote harsh methods of parenting.

Franke has also been popular for her now-defunct family YouTube channel "8 Passengers."