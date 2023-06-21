Plumes of smoke spiral after huge explosion in Paris, at least 16 injured: Video

A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, Reuters reported quoting officials and witnesses said. Fire services sealed off the hire and tried to hose down a building as a huge plume of smoke was seen in videos widely shared on social media.

Smoke billows from a building party collapsed at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris.(AFP)

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building “completely collapse” while police urged people to avoid the area.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in “absolute emergency” condition.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” she said. Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire.

Achille, a student, said he was in a building about 100 metres from the explosion.

“I was sitting on the windowsill, and we moved 2 metres away from the window, carried by a small blast (from the explosion) and huge fear," he said, adding, “We came down (from the building) and saw the flames. The police gave us great support and we evacuated quickly.”

