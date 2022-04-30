Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: What is it and how to watch it

There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday, which will first of the year of 2022. It will be visible from from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica. However, badluck for the skygazers of India and the United States as it will not be visible in both of these countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Partial solar eclipse 2022: Health myths associated with eclipse that are not true

What is Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the it comes between the Earth and the Sun. It then partially or totally blocks the Sun from the Earth for some time. Saturday's eclipse is partial, meaning the Sun look like it in a shape of a crescent.

Also Reda | Partial solar eclipse of 2022: Interesting myths and facts about surya grahan

Time of watching

According to astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari, the partial solar eclipse will begin around 00:15 am IST (2:45pm EDT) of May 1. The maximum eclipse will be around 2.11am (4:41pm EDT) of the same day. It will end at 4.07am (6:37pm EDT), news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch it online

Since the celestial phenomenon nwill not be visible in the country, astronomy enthusiasts can still catch it live through YouTube. There are many channels on the video sharing platform that will be broadcasting this live.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail