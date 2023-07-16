Passenger refuses to switch her seat to woman wanting to sit with her kids on US flight

A video of a woman passenger refusing to give up her plane seat for a mother wanting to sit with her children has gone viral on the internet. The incident captured in a TikTok video by Tammy Nelson, CEO of the jewellery company CONQUERing, has sparked an online debate. In the video, Nelson explains that she was asked to move from her seat by another passenger so that she could sit with her two children on a Delta flight from Ohio to California in the United States. The incident has generated both support and criticism, with some questioning the woman's lack of empathy. "I said, 'As long as it's a window seat, I'm happy to switch.' She points to the row behind us and says, 'Mine is right there.' (It's a middle seat)," Nelson wrote in her post.(TikTok/@myconquering)

“I got on the plane and a woman was sitting in my seat and when I mentioned it to her, she said, 'Oh, you want to sit here I thought we could switch because these are my kids,” LadBible quotes Nelson.

According to Nelson's statement to Newsweek, she didn't want to move from the window seat as she experiences motion sickness during takeoff and landing when she cannot see through the window. “I also don't get a lot of sleep. I often try to get a little sleep on planes which is easier with a window seat,” she told the publication.

"On that particular day, I only had 90 minutes of sleep the night before. And I was headed into a high-pressure work week where I would be presenting to 500 people and really needed to be at my very best so getting a little sleep on that flight was extra-important," Nelson adds.

The mother was “super annoyed” as she moved back to her own seat.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views on TikTok. Some users also praised Nelson for her stand and said that people should book seats together if they wished to sit together.