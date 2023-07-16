Passenger takes control of airplane amid pilot's ‘medical emergency’, crash lands near runway in Massachusetts

A small airplane flying from Westchester, New York, met with an unexpected turn of events when the pilot suffered a medical emergency during the final approach. In a remarkable display of bravery, a Connecticut woman onboard took control of the aircraft, attempting to land it safely.

Officials say that a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6-seat plane reportedly crashed at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, Massachusetts.

Amidst the chaos, the plane crash-landed near a runway at Martha's Vineyard Airport in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. The impact caused the left wing of the 2006 Piper Meridian to break in half, leading to a harrowing ordeal for the occupants.

Pilot's Critical Condition, Passenger Uninjured

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance. The 79-year-old pilot was airlifted to a Boston hospital in serious and life-threatening condition. In contrast, the passenger emerged unscathed and underwent evaluation at Martha's Vineyard Hospital before being discharged.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are diligently investigating the incident, involving the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Their joint efforts aim to uncover the precise sequence of events that led to the crash.